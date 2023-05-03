LWMC launches special scrapping operation in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a special cleaning operation for scrapping of roads especially in Johar Town and entry and exit points of the city.

On the instructions of CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, the special cleaning operation was carried out for clearance of open plots and manual scrapping in Johar Town.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that in order to facilitate people and to provide them a clean environment, major points and roads were being cleared from dust and dirt. Scraping and washing activities had been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig whereas manual scrapping on all major roads and clearance of open plots of the city was also being ensured.

He added that more than 200 workers, and 30 vehicles had participated in the special cleaning operation.

Babar Sahib Din said along with the cleaning operation, enforcement teams were also conducting operations to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

The LWMC enforcement team executed a special operation and registered nine FIRs againstillegal dumping of waste in Johar Town.