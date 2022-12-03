UrduPoint.com

LWMC Launches Zero Waste Drive In Provincial Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 10:57 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company on Saturday launched a zero waste drive in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company on Saturday launched a zero waste drive in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources here, the company had also issued a 15 days working plan according to which special cleanliness arrangements would be made across the city. Zero waste operation would be carried out in nine towns of the city.

LWMC management had taken an initiative to ensure "Zero Waste" at the hotspots of the city. During the Zero Waste Drive, special cleanliness activities, besides routine waste collection activities would be ensured.

Special focus would be on cleaning open plot, garbage heaps, roadsides scrapping, gully grating cleanliness and sprinkling on roads.

In order to reduce the smog, scraping of the accumulated soil layers on road side would be ensured in environmental friendly manners with sprinkling of water.

Waste containers placed in city would be repaired or painted as per requirement to ensure proper disposal of waste, sources added.

