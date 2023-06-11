LWMC lifts 37,000 tons waste from city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has lifted more than 37,000 tons of solid waste from the provincial capital during its pre Eid-ul-Azha zero waste operation.

According to company spokesman, zero waste operation was started in all towns of the city from June-1.

Special zero waste operation was carried out in all towns of the city in phases.

He added that prior to Eid-ul-Azha special cleanliness would be carried out in surroundings of mosques, cattle markets and graveyards. People should avoid illegal dumping and cooperate with the company in maintaining cleanliness in the city, he appealed.