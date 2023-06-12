UrduPoint.com

LWMC Lifts 37,000 Tons Waste From City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LWMC lifts 37,000 tons waste from city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has lifted more than 37,000 tons of solid waste from the provincial capital during its pre Eid-ul-Azha zero waste operation.

According to company spokesman, zero waste operation was started in all towns of the city from June-1.

Special zero waste operation was carried out in all towns of the city in phases.

He added that prior to Eid-ul-Azha special cleanliness would be carried out in surroundings of mosques, cattle markets and graveyards. People should avoid illegal dumping and cooperate with the company in maintaining cleanliness in the city, he appealed.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Market All From

Recent Stories

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

1 hour ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

2 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

4 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

6 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.