LWMC Lifts 6346 Tons Solid Waste From 49 Zones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) new operational structure started producing better results and hit the target of lifting record waste of 6346 tons on Monday from various city points, ring road and private societies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) new operational structure started producing better results and hit the target of lifting record waste of 6346 tons on Monday from various city points, ring road and private societies.

According to the spokesperson of LWMC, as a result of new administrative matters, LWMC relocated 9 towns and further divided these into 49 zones on operation basis. As much as 637 tons of waste has been lifted from Allama Iqbal Town, 619 tons from Gulberg Town, 568 tons from Nishtar Town and 632 tons from Samanabad, 660 tons of waste from Aziz Bhatti Town, 808 tonnes from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 513 tonnes from Ravi Town and 963 tonnes from Shalamar Town.

With 3261 tons, collected garbage from Circle 2 in 211 trips. A total of 2456 tons of waste was lifted from circle 1 with the help of 126 trips, while 3261 tons of waste was lifted from circle 2 with the help of 211 trips.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, while expressing satisfaction over the newly formulated system, said that the new management structure and the adoption of a new strategy have further accelerated the work and are showing positive results. Towns have been divided into Circle 1 and Circle 2, which will ensure uniformity in cleanliness. Earlier, an average of 5,000 tonnes of waste was collected daily, while under the new structure, more than 6,000 tonnes of waste is being lifted, he added.

