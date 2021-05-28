LWMC lifts 9574 tons of waste during sanitation week

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continues its Sanitation drive on the second consecutive day under the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" initiative by the Punjab Government

During these two days of sanitation week, department successfully lifted more than 9574 tons of solid waste from the city.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali talking to the staff said that LWMC is doing its best for the transformation of Lahore as one of the cleanest cities in the world by providing sustainable, safe, clean and green environment. He appreciated the workforce for performing duties during day and night shifts to maintain cleanliness all over the city. He said that the department also increased the mechanical washing and sweeping activity in the city.

A Spokesperson of LWMC urged the citizens to dial helpline 1139 or use mobile based application Clean Lahore for prompt redressal of their waste related complaints.