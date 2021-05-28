UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Lifts 9574 Tons Of Waste During Sanitation Week

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:54 PM

LWMC lifts 9574 tons of waste during sanitation week

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continues its Sanitation drive on the second consecutive day under the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" initiative by the Punjab Government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continues its Sanitation drive on the second consecutive day under the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" initiative by the Punjab Government.

During these two days of sanitation week, department successfully lifted more than 9574 tons of solid waste from the city.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali talking to the staff said that LWMC is doing its best for the transformation of Lahore as one of the cleanest cities in the world by providing sustainable, safe, clean and green environment. He appreciated the workforce for performing duties during day and night shifts to maintain cleanliness all over the city. He said that the department also increased the mechanical washing and sweeping activity in the city.

A Spokesperson of LWMC urged the citizens to dial helpline 1139 or use mobile based application Clean Lahore for prompt redressal of their waste related complaints.

Related Topics

Lahore World Government Of Punjab Mobile Company All From Best

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Says Threats Unacceptable in Reso ..

3 minutes ago

GCU makes intermediate teachers' training compulso ..

3 minutes ago

US Indicts Las Vegas Woman for Allegedly Exporting ..

3 minutes ago

UN Continues to Assist Colombia Marking 1 Month of ..

3 minutes ago

Global markets creep ahead on recovery optimism

8 minutes ago

PTI fulfills its election promises: Farrukh Habib

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.