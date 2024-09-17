LWMC Makes Extensive Cleanliness Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) implemented extensive cleanliness measures across the city.
According to LWMC sources here on Tuesday, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din actively supervised the cleaning arrangements and visited Data Darbar to assess the cleaning operations. Cleaning teams were deployed throughout the city, including on the routes of over 120 processions. More than 800 sanitary workers were stationed around Milad mahfils and Mosques to maintain cleanliness.
Babar Sahib Din also visited key areas including Bhati chowk, circular road, Milad chowk, and Delhi gate to inspect the cleanliness measures.
As per the direction, cleaning teams remained active in Krishnanagar, Islampura Bazaar, Alamgir Road, Mohini Road, Fort Road, Bhati Gate, urdu Bazaar, and Gwalmandi Bazaar. CEO LWMC emphasized that mechanical sweeping was ongoing on all major roads, with the Primary goal of providing a clean environment for Lahore’s residents.
Citizens were urged to support LWMC’s efforts by disposing of garbage properly and contacting the LWMC helpline at 1139 or using social media for any cleanliness-related issues.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves three major initiatives1 minute ago
-
AUP arranges ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal11 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh plants tree to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
Livestock Minister congratulates Muslims on Eid Milad-un Nabi11 minutes ago
-
Faithful celebrate Eid Milad with religious reverence in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Exemplary arrangements made on Eid Milad: Azma21 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh leads Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Thousands to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi in Sukkur31 minutes ago
-
Minister expresses dissatisfaction at 9th class results31 minutes ago
-
DC visits jail, DHQ hospital, child centre31 minutes ago
-
Main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) culminates peacefully amid tight security31 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad41 minutes ago