LWMC makes extensive cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) implemented extensive cleanliness measures across the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Tuesday, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din actively supervised the cleaning arrangements and visited Data Darbar to assess the cleaning operations. Cleaning teams were deployed throughout the city, including on the routes of over 120 processions. More than 800 sanitary workers were stationed around Milad mahfils and Mosques to maintain cleanliness.

Babar Sahib Din also visited key areas including Bhati chowk, circular road, Milad chowk, and Delhi gate to inspect the cleanliness measures.

As per the direction, cleaning teams remained active in Krishnanagar, Islampura Bazaar, Alamgir Road, Mohini Road, Fort Road, Bhati Gate, urdu Bazaar, and Gwalmandi Bazaar. CEO LWMC emphasized that mechanical sweeping was ongoing on all major roads, with the Primary goal of providing a clean environment for Lahore’s residents.

Citizens were urged to support LWMC’s efforts by disposing of garbage properly and contacting the LWMC helpline at 1139 or using social media for any cleanliness-related issues.