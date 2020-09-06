LWMC makes special cleanliness arrangements on Defence day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Sunday made special cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital with regard to Defence Day.

According to LWMC sources, extraordinary cleanliness measures were adopted at Hazoori Bagh and other places in the city.

The LWMC was utilizing all available resources to provide neat and clean environment to the Lahorites.

People must cooperate with the company in maintainingcleanliness, sources added.