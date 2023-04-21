LWMC making all efforts to make Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation successful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore waste management company has cancelled Eid holidays of more than 10,000 workers and mobilized them in three shifts to make the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation a success.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din directed to maintain cleanliness in every nook and corner of the city and said that he would visit various areas of the city to review the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation.

Any negligence in terms of cleanliness would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

All town managers would remain in field until the successful completion of Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation.

Before Eid LWMC had made special cleanliness arrangements for washing and cleaning of more than 200 Mosques, 149 commercial markets and 204 graveyards across the city.

All the commercial markets had been cleared before Eid prayer and lime was also applied around Mosques and 'Eidgahs'.

LWMC conducted special zero waste operation on Chand Raat and cleared more than 6000 containers across the city.