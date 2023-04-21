UrduPoint.com

LWMC Making All Efforts To Make Eid-ul-Fitr Cleanliness Operation Successful

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

LWMC making all efforts to make Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation successful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore waste management company has cancelled Eid holidays of more than 10,000 workers and mobilized them in three shifts to make the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation a success.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din directed to maintain cleanliness in every nook and corner of the city and said that he would visit various areas of the city to review the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation.

Any negligence in terms of cleanliness would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

All town managers would remain in field until the successful completion of Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation.

Before Eid LWMC had made special cleanliness arrangements for washing and cleaning of more than 200 Mosques, 149 commercial markets and 204 graveyards across the city.

All the commercial markets had been cleared before Eid prayer and lime was also applied around Mosques and 'Eidgahs'.

LWMC conducted special zero waste operation on Chand Raat and cleared more than 6000 containers across the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Holidays Company Visit Market Prayer (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

8 minutes ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

56 minutes ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

1 hour ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for elect ..

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.