LWMC making all possible efforts to overcome dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is fully mobilized for the last three months in connection with anti-dengue measures besides ensuring cleanliness arrangements in the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that in view of the increased cases of dengue the larva surveillance has been expedited.

She said that 31 dengue hot spot areas are being monitored in three shifts.

The LWMC is extending all possible support to the relevant departments to overcome dengue, she added.

She further said that LWMC is timely removing stagnant water from roads besides garbage.

Rafia Haider appealed to people to stop misuse of water as dengue could be eradicated by controlling the breed of mosquitoes.