LWMC Making Arrangements For Annual Tablighi Ijtema
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started preparations for the annual Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, set to begin on November 1.
According to LWMC sources here, various teams were actively working to ensure cleanliness at the Ijtema and along the routes leading to the venue.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din visited the gathering area and met the event organisers including Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Dr Umar Farooq and Maulana Aamir assuring them of top-notch cleaning arrangements similar to previous years.
Over 120 LWMC workers, accompanied by 25 vehicles, had been deployed to perform mechanical sweeping and washing on the roads leading to the Ijtema.
Babar emphasised that providing a clean environment for citizens was a top priority. The LWMC was committed to ensure best cleaning arrangements for the pilgrims attending the congregation.
Officers and workers would be on duty across all three shifts until the completion of both phases of the Raiwind Ijtema. Furthermore, CEO praised Town Manager Ali Raza and the workers for their outstanding efforts in maintaining cleanliness.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP governor calls for peace, unity, harmony41 seconds ago
-
Experts for immediate implementation of UN resolutions to resolve Kashmir dispute47 seconds ago
-
Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina Butt1 minute ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers21 minutes ago
-
DWPC holds walk to mark Kashmir Black Day31 minutes ago
-
Speaker of Russian Federation Council arrives in Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
Attempt to smuggle goods foiled41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmiris: Hamza41 minutes ago
-
Governor offers Fateha for ex-MNA Humair Rokri51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 107,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
BECS observes Kashmir Black Day on October 271 hour ago
-
Two arrested, five rare deers recovered in Umarkot1 hour ago