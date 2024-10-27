LWMC making arrangements for annual Tablighi Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started preparations for the annual Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, set to begin on November 1.

According to LWMC sources here, various teams were actively working to ensure cleanliness at the Ijtema and along the routes leading to the venue.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din visited the gathering area and met the event organisers including Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Dr Umar Farooq and Maulana Aamir assuring them of top-notch cleaning arrangements similar to previous years.

Over 120 LWMC workers, accompanied by 25 vehicles, had been deployed to perform mechanical sweeping and washing on the roads leading to the Ijtema.

Babar emphasised that providing a clean environment for citizens was a top priority. The LWMC was committed to ensure best cleaning arrangements for the pilgrims attending the congregation.

Officers and workers would be on duty across all three shifts until the completion of both phases of the Raiwind Ijtema. Furthermore, CEO praised Town Manager Ali Raza and the workers for their outstanding efforts in maintaining cleanliness.