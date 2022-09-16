LWMC making efforts for 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continues its cleanliness operation under the 'Shining and Green' campaign.

As per the instructions of CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, the company made special cleanliness arrangements in Data Ganj Baksh and Gulberg Towns.

As per the plan, the LWMC has deployed its workforce and machinery to clear open plots of the towns.

During the special cleanliness operation, 1138 tons of waste had been lifted from Data Ganj Baksh Town and 958 tons of waste from Gulberg Town whereas routine cleanliness operation in the city the company lifted more than 6000 tons of waste.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider instructed the all town managers to remain in field and ensure100% attendance of workers.