UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Making Efforts For Timely Removing Animal Waste

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 03:20 PM

LWMC making efforts for timely removing animal waste

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) cleanliness operation to remove animal waste ongoing in the provincial capital here on Monday.

According to the sources, the LWMC Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, General Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and other officials were in field after offering Eid prayer to monitor the cleanliness operation.

LWMC MD said that negligence in removing waste would not be tolerated adding that all the officers and workers would remain in field to ensure proper cleanliness operation.

"All complaints of the people will be timely resolved and the cleanliness operation is being monitored through control room as well", he added.

LWMC GM Operations Sohail Anwar said that operation would continue in the city till the removal of the animal waste.

Spokesman of the company said, "citizens can get waste bags from union council (UCs) and set up model camps. He requested the people to put offal in waste bags instead of throwing improperly." He further said that 3400 pick-up vans were being used to lift offal from each and every corner of the city. He said citizens could lodge their complaint on helpline 1139 or use "Clean Lahore mobile application."It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi also visited camps set-up by the LWMC in different parts of the city and reviewed the arrangements.

Related Topics

Lahore Mobile Company Prayer All From General Motors

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

4 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

4 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.