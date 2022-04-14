UrduPoint.com

LWMC Making Efforts To Ensure Cleanliness In Rural, Urban Union Councils

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 10:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The operation teams of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) are making all out efforts to ensure cleanliness in rural union councils along with urban union councils.

According to LWMC sources on Thursday, LWMC Deputy CEO Ahmad Ayaz on the direction of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider visited different areas of the city and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness arrangements.

Ahmad Ayaz said that capacity building of LWMC has increased with the addition of new dumpers in the operation fleet of the company.

He said that LWMC is lifting more than 6,300 tonnes of solid waste from the provincial capital on daily basis.

Operation teams carried out special cleanliness operation at Band Road, Shahdara, Jahangir tomb and other areas of Ravi town.

Deputy CEO reviewed cleanliness operation at Ferozpur Road, Muslim Town, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Jinnah Hospital, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Raiwind Road, Jati Umrah, Adda plot and other areas.

Operation teams and monitoring officers have been directed to remain alert in field during all three shifts.

Teams have been further directed to lift debris and waste along roadside.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider directed the teams to ensure cleanliness along the historical heritage as well.

She said that negligence in carrying out cleanliness operation would not be tolerated.

