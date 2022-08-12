LWMC making efforts to ensure neat,clean environment on ID

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making all out efforts to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements on the Independence Day (ID).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making all out efforts to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements on the Independence Day (ID).

According to the LWMC sources on Friday, special cleanliness arrangements had been ensured on routes heading towards the Wagah Border.

Cleanliness teams had been deputed at recreational spots and parks.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said the company was trying its best to provide neat and clean environment to people, adding that special washing of main roads and main chowks was being carried out.

Cleanliness operations had been carried out at The Mall, Liberty Chowk, Allah Hu round-about,Fort Road and Canal Road.

Rafia Haider said people might lodge their complaints on company's helpline 1139.