LWMC MD Inspects Cleanliness In City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited different areas of the city to inspect sanitation and cleanliness conditions.

General Manager Operation LWMC Sohail Anwar Malik & GM Operations Albayrak Usman Noori and other officials also accompanied the MD LWMC.

While visiting Ferozpur Road, Shanghai Road, Bedia Bridge, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Nishter Colony and Gulberg, the MD LWMC had a chat with public and LWMC workers in the field.

The LWMC chief directed Turkish Companies Albayrak and Ozpak to ensure all their resources, machinery and man power to work efficiently and remain in field.

He further stated that in near future LWMC will take further initiatives like implementation and execution of the 3 R's (Reduce Reuse & Recycle) strategy to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Lahore.

GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik briefed that LWMC had made extraordinary arrangements regarding sanitation condition.

