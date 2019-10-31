UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC MD Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In The City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:40 AM

LWMC MD reviews cleanliness arrangements in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) ::Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rao Imtiaz Ahmad here on Wednesday visited different parts of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources, the MD LWMC visited Madina Colony, Daroghawala, Batapur, Jallo Mor, Fatehgarh, Harbanspura, Pakistan Mint, Manawan, Mughalpura, Taajpura and other areas.

During the visit, the MD directed the relevant authority to ensure cleanliness on both sides of the roads besides paying special attention towards the cleaning of footpaths.

Moreover, Rao Imtiaz also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in the surroundings of Orange Line Metro Train.

Deputy Managing Director LWMC Tariq Hussain also visited Garden Town, Gulberg, Ichra, Gurumangat road and Ferozpur road. He said arrangements should be made to ensure timely cleaning of markets and residential areas.

Head of LWMC Communication Department Jamil Khawar said that special arrangements were being made to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and also urged the Lahorites to cooperate with the company in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Company Metro Visit Road Orange Gulberg Market

Recent Stories

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

44 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Week kicks off on Sunday to empower y ..

2 hours ago

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO C ..

2 hours ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.