LWMC MD reviews cleanliness arrangements in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) ::Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rao Imtiaz Ahmad here on Wednesday visited different parts of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources, the MD LWMC visited Madina Colony, Daroghawala, Batapur, Jallo Mor, Fatehgarh, Harbanspura, Pakistan Mint, Manawan, Mughalpura, Taajpura and other areas.

During the visit, the MD directed the relevant authority to ensure cleanliness on both sides of the roads besides paying special attention towards the cleaning of footpaths.

Moreover, Rao Imtiaz also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in the surroundings of Orange Line Metro Train.

Deputy Managing Director LWMC Tariq Hussain also visited Garden Town, Gulberg, Ichra, Gurumangat road and Ferozpur road. He said arrangements should be made to ensure timely cleaning of markets and residential areas.

Head of LWMC Communication Department Jamil Khawar said that special arrangements were being made to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and also urged the Lahorites to cooperate with the company in maintaining cleanliness in the city.