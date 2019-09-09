UrduPoint.com
LWMC MD Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements Prior To Youm-e-Ashur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

LWMC MD reviews cleanliness arrangements prior to Youm-e-Ashur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Monday reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the city in connection with the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to LWMC sources here, the MD directed the LWMC to make best cleanliness arrangements in areas of Majalis and Imambargahs and on the main procession route.

He said zero waste operation would be carried out tomorrow on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram in the provincial capital.

Mechanical sweeping and washing of all mourning procession routes were being ensured, he maintained.

He further said that on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, no negligence would be tolerated in cleanliness arrangements.

He said that Turk contractors had been asked to ensure availability of all machinery and manpower in field.

