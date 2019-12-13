UrduPoint.com
LWMC MD Reviews Cleanliness In City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

LWMC MD reviews cleanliness in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmed Friday visited different areas in the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, the MD directed the company staff to ensure proper cleanliness at entrance and exit points of the city after rain. He further said that cleanliness at bus stands should not be ignored at all.

The MD said that it was the top priority of the company to maintain proper cleanliness in provincial capital.

During the visit Rao Imtiaz also directed the relevant authorities to resolve the complaints of the people on immediate basis.

LWMC Communication Department Head Jamil Khawar said, "Company lifts 6000 tons of garbage from city on daily basis which is later disposed of in environment friendly way." LWMC officers Tariq Hussain, Sohail Anwar and others accompanied LWMC MD during his visit.

