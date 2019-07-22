UrduPoint.com
LWMC MD Reviews Waste Disposal, Weigh Bridge Operations At Lakhodair Landfill Site

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:18 PM

LWMC MD reviews waste disposal, weigh bridge operations at Lakhodair landfill site

Lahore Waste Management Company, Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid visit to Lahore's Sanitary Landfill Site to review the waste disposal and weigh bridge operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company, Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid visit to Lahore's Sanitary Landfill Site to review the waste disposal and weigh bridge operations.

Senior Manager Landfill Site gave a presentation on LWMC's waste disposal strategy at landfill site.

According to the spokesperson, the MD also visited the weigh bridges to monitor the weighing mechanism of waste.

He emphasized on the need of 3Rs (Reduce Reuse & Recycle) strategy implementation and said, "LWMC's doesn't want its Landfill to be over burdened but we can make a significant contribution to cut waste generation down to help preserve our environment.

" General Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik briefed that LWMC was using all possible means to ensure timely lifting of waste from the city.

He said citizens should also cooperate with LWMC and incase of filing complaint regarding waste, they should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore.

During the visit GM Planning & Projects Asif Iqbal, Head of Communication Jamil Khawar and other officials also accompanied MD LWMC.

