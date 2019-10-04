LWMC MD visits Gaddafi Stadium

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Thursday visited Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed ongoing cleanliness arrangements before the start of T-20 matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to details, he reviewed the internal and external areas of the stadium.

He said efforts were being made and people would enjoy matches in clean environment. The LWMC was striving hard to provide best cleanliness facilities to the Lahorites, he added.

He said cooperation of people was vital for keeping an environment clean, adding that during matches people must throw garbage in dustbins installed in the stadium.

He along with LWMC officers also visited all the enclosures and stands in the stadium.