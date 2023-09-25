Open Menu

LWMC Measures For Cleanliness On Eid Miladun-Nabi

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 06:55 PM

LWMC measures for cleanliness on Eid Miladun-Nabi

In preparation for upcoming Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has implemented a comprehensive cleaning initiative under the guidance of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din

LAHORE,(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :In preparation for upcoming Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has implemented a comprehensive cleaning initiative under the guidance of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din.


The CEO said that cleaning of 214 mosques is set to be completed by 11th of Rabiul-Awwal.

He said instructions have been issued to ensure clearance of the procession routes in the light of the upcoming Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations.

Over 120 dedicated workers and more than 20 officers are actively involved in the cleaning operation, which is operating in three shifts.
According to LWMC Spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, at the direction of CEO Babar Sahib Din, specialised cleaning teams have been dispatched to 'zikar/azkar' gatherings, as well as Miladun-Nabi gatherings held across the city.

