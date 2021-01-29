LWMC meeting discuses waste removal plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will ensure implementation of the clean and green vision of the government with the cooperation of all departments and other stakeholders.

This was stated by LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon while chairing a meeting of the representatives of various departments and companies regarding the development of a long-term plan of solid waste management in city.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab to make a sustainable way forward on public reforms, a committee has been constituted for development of a long-term waste management plan.

The meeting reviewed various proposals for an affordable and quality, cleanliness plan. All stakeholders gave valuable feedback and suggestions on future plans.