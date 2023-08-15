Open Menu

LWMC, Motorway Police Sign MoU For Licensing Of Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 08:06 PM

LWMC, Motorway Police sign MoU for licensing of drivers

The Lahore Waste Management Company and National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical training and licensing of drivers of operational vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The Lahore Waste Management Company and National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical training and licensing of drivers of operational vehicles.

More than 3,000 LWMC drivers will be assisted in technical training and licensing.

Under the MoU, LWMC's drivers and other staff will be eligible for international licence, on completion of technical training. Further, the Education Wing of Motorway Police will provide awareness about road safety and rules.

According to LWMC spokesman Umar Chaudhary, Motorway Police Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam and Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood signed the MoU. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, DIG Motorway Police Ahmed Nasir Aziz Wirk, and a large number of LWMC officers including a licensing and education team from Motorway Police participated in the event.

Addressing the event, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that the department is taking all possible steps to train and guide workers. "Trained staff is the strong pillar of the organization. Our workers are our valuable asset who perform the duties of cleaning Lahore with full honesty and hard work on every occasion and festival," he added.

He thanked IG Motorway Police Ahmed Nasir Aziz for supporting this great initiative and requested the cooperation of citizens to support the LWMC staff.

He added that that special support was required from the public as without their cooperation LWMC cannot maintain cleanliness in the city. For waste related complaints citizens can always dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or can use social media, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Education Motorway Social Media Company Vehicles Road Guide Nasir Aziz Event All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

11 minutes ago
 On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club laun ..

On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offe ..

26 minutes ago
 Residents record protest over construction of Boon ..

Residents record protest over construction of Booni Road

9 minutes ago
 GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for nat ..

GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for natural disasters induced by clim ..

9 minutes ago
 Two caught for pilfering electricity

Two caught for pilfering electricity

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh Universit ..

Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh University

9 minutes ago
Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km ..

Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km Ultra-marathon

9 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s ne ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s new signing and World Cup Winner ..

41 minutes ago
 Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selecte ..

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selected for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

1 hour ago
 'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup fin ..

'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup final

1 hour ago
 UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan