LWMC, Motorway Police sign MoU for licensing of drivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The Lahore Waste Management Company and National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical training and licensing of drivers of operational vehicles.

More than 3,000 LWMC drivers will be assisted in technical training and licensing.

Under the MoU, LWMC's drivers and other staff will be eligible for international licence, on completion of technical training. Further, the Education Wing of Motorway Police will provide awareness about road safety and rules.

According to LWMC spokesman Umar Chaudhary, Motorway Police Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam and Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood signed the MoU. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, DIG Motorway Police Ahmed Nasir Aziz Wirk, and a large number of LWMC officers including a licensing and education team from Motorway Police participated in the event.

Addressing the event, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that the department is taking all possible steps to train and guide workers. "Trained staff is the strong pillar of the organization. Our workers are our valuable asset who perform the duties of cleaning Lahore with full honesty and hard work on every occasion and festival," he added.

He thanked IG Motorway Police Ahmed Nasir Aziz for supporting this great initiative and requested the cooperation of citizens to support the LWMC staff.

He added that that special support was required from the public as without their cooperation LWMC cannot maintain cleanliness in the city. For waste related complaints citizens can always dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or can use social media, he added.