LWMC New CEO Takes Charge Of His Office

Published October 19, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar took charge of his office on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson here, the new CEO met the LWMC officers after taking over charge. Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Munir Hussain Chopra briefed him about all operational and management related affairs.

Previously, Ali Anan Qamar, a BS-19 officer, performed his services as Deputy Commissioner Attock and Deputy Commissioner Narowal.

While chairing a meeting, the CEO issued orders for ensuring 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He said: "I myself will pay visits to different areas to review the sanitation arrangements. Any sort of negligence will not be tolerated," he warned.

