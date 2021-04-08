UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Organizes Road Show To Purchase New Machinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

LWMC organizes road show to purchase new machinery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a road show for the procurement of new 950 operational vehicles.

Local manufacturers and fabricators were invited to bid for the new vehicles. Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Ahmad Chohan attended the show as chief guest. Deputy CEO LWMC Tariq Hussain Bhatti, General Manager Procurement and Contracts Abdur Rehman, General Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik along with other officials attended the show. The representatives of more than 25 companies participated in the road show. Machinery of few local manufacturers was also showcased in the event. The purpose of the show was to clear the grievances/reservations of the bidders interested in procurement of vehicles. On the occasion, companies were briefed about the policy and bid documents of the said procurement.

CEO of the LWMC Imran Ali Sultan stated that it is the time to modernize the solid waste management system in the developing countries as well.

He added that main purpose of bringing local companies into the bidding process is to stabilizing Pakistan's economy. It is better to give a chance to local companies to come to the top rather than buying machinery from the foreign countries, he observed. He also said that the purchasing 950 vehicles worth Rs. 5 billion at the local will just not help them but also will strengthen the economy.

Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Ahmad Chohan stated that the department is working commendably. He said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, local companies will now be given a chance to flourish and Lahore Waste Management deserves congratulations on the transparent bidding for the purchase of Rs 5 billion worth of machinery, he added.

Moreover, Deputy CEO and GM P&C sought suggestions, feedback from all participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Company Vehicles Road Abdur Rehman Event All From Top General Motors Billion

Recent Stories

PTI govt making all-out efforts to control inflati ..

1 second ago

DR Congo's Catholic church warns of 'Islamisation' ..

2 seconds ago

PMC cancels unfilled enhanced seats for various qu ..

4 seconds ago

Nobody can be arrested just for being named in cas ..

2 hours ago

Astonishing Old Master finds

2 hours ago

Sudan rules out armed action over Ethiopia's Nile ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.