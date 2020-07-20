LWMC plan to dispose of animal waste in environment friendly manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has issued a comprehensive plan to collect and dispose of animal waste in an environment friendly manner during the upcoming Eidul Azha.

According to the LWMC sources here on Monday, as per the plan, the company would distribute 1.7 million waste bags which would help in properly disposing of the offal.

People could get these bags from special camps, mosques and offices of union councils , sources added.

Sources said that five temporary dumping sites had been set up in the city.

LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry said that 10,000 sanitary workers had been barred from availing leaves in the coming weeks.

He said that meetings were being held with the district departments, administration of private housing societies, elected representatives and citizen for sharing the LWMC cleanliness plan and achieving desired results.

LWMC Managing Director Muhammad Aslam Rao said, "Ulema have been appealed to highlight importance of cleanliness among people during the sermons of Juma (Friday) prayers and religious ceremonies."He said that people should cooperate with the LWMC by using waste bags to dispose of animal waste in a proper way.