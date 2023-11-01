Open Menu

LWMC, PMS Organize Special Event For Environmental Protection

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pak Mission Society in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)

organized a special event to promote environmental conversation to mark the International

Climate Action Day.

The event aimed to foster discussions on environment protection and safety, with a focus

on a memorandum of understanding signed between the Pak Mission Society and the LWMC.

During the event, panel discussions were held to deliberate on environmental protection

and safety.

The panel featured notable figures including EPA Deputy Director Dr Muhammad Younis;

EPA Deputy Director Dr Shazia; Secretary Punjab Climate Action Network Dr Saadia Khalid;

Head of Media & Communication LWMC Umar Chaudhry; and Community Interface Specialist

from LWMC Faizan Elahi Zahoor.

Head of Programmes at Pak Mission Society Sunil Gil, Head of business Development Kahkashan

Jabran, Area Manager Javeria Nazir, Project Manager Ahmer Shahzad, all representing Pak

Mission Society, attended the event.

The event drew a significant number of participants, including officials from the Environment Protection

Authority (EPA), LWMC, and members of the local community.

Over 100 members of Green Clubs

from various schools were also present.

During the proceedings, students from these schools showcased innovative models related

to climate protection and safety. They also presented reports on the role of Pak Mission Society

and the LWMC in environmental protection.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib said that Pak Mission Society and LWMC were committed to working

together for environment safety.

He emphasized that LWMC was taking all necessary steps to provide a clean environment through

participation and cooperation with various organizations and communities.

The LWMC had initiated an environmental transformation by converting all 17 temporary collection

points into Green TSPs (Transfer, Sorting, and Processing Stations). The Primary goal of Green TSPs

is to reduce environmental pollution and promote a healthy environment for workers. The event

concluded with all participants pledging their commitment to play their part in making their surroundings

safe and clean.

