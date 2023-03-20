UrduPoint.com

LWMC Preparations In Full Swing In View Of Holy Month Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Preparations of Lahore Waste Management Company are in full swing in view of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, to facilitate the citizens, Punjab government had taken a special initiative to provide free flour sacks and dedicated 40 different points across the city where LWMC would be ensuring cleanliness service.

As per the directions of LWMC CEO the department had deployed 05 sanitary workers at each point for manual sweeping and litter picking.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited trucking points at Temple road, Edgerton road and other adjoining areas.

During the visit, he issued instruction to ensure cleaning and sprinkling of water on adjoining roads and said that the department was working tirelessly to provide exemplary cleaning facilities to the citizens at every event, occasion or festival.

Special cleaning arrangements would also be ensured around all Mosques and centers made for 'Tarawih' prayers followed by deployment of staff and machinery at special points, he added.

He further said that a comprehensive cleaning plan for Ramadan would be issued soon to maintain the beauty of the provincial capital during the holy month of Ramadan.

