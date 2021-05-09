LWMC prepares Eid plan, deploys operational staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste management Company (LWMC) has prepared waste management plan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to make city neat and clean.

According to the plan, all commercial markets, mosques and graveyards will be cleaned by operation teams.

SOPs for operation services had been designed by concerned department.

CEO of LWMC Imran Ali Sultan said that operational teams had been divided into three shifts for working during Eid days.

All teams including senior management will be present in the fields one day before Eid.

Water and lime sprinkling activity will be conducted in all commercial markets, mosques and graveyards.

He further said that all mechanical sweepers, washers, loaders and other machinery will be deployed in field.

All officers are directed to send their attendance while they will join their designated areas.

Workshop staff will ensure the repair of all the vehicles before 11th May.

He added that zero waste will be ensured on 'Chand Raat'.

The CEO said that he would personally monitor Eid operation and executionof this waste management plan.