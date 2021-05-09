UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Prepares Eid Plan, Deploys Operational Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

LWMC prepares Eid plan, deploys operational staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste management Company (LWMC) has prepared waste management plan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to make city neat and clean.

According to the plan, all commercial markets, mosques and graveyards will be cleaned by operation teams.

SOPs for operation services had been designed by concerned department.

CEO of LWMC Imran Ali Sultan said that operational teams had been divided into three shifts for working during Eid days.

All teams including senior management will be present in the fields one day before Eid.

Water and lime sprinkling activity will be conducted in all commercial markets, mosques and graveyards.

He further said that all mechanical sweepers, washers, loaders and other machinery will be deployed in field.

All officers are directed to send their attendance while they will join their designated areas.

Workshop staff will ensure the repair of all the vehicles before 11th May.

He added that zero waste will be ensured on 'Chand Raat'.

The CEO said that he would personally monitor Eid operation and executionof this waste management plan.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles May Market All

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

4 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

4 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.