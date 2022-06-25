LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a plan to manage cleanliness of the city on the occasion of Eid ul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a plan to manage cleanliness of the city on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Chairman LWMC Khawaja Ahmad Hassan presided over a special meeting regarding the Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider, Deputy Chief Executive Fahad Mahmood and Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office Syed Asif Hussain Shah.

Company's CEO gave a comprehensive briefing on Eid-ul-Azha clean-up operation.

LWMC Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassan while issuing instructions on Eid-ul-Azha plan said that the field officers should coordinate with the parliamentarians and the nominated coordinators with regards to Eid-ul-Azha.

He also gave instructions to ensure timely distribution of waste bags at designated locations.

Separate staff and machinery should be provided at slaughter houses as well.

Chairman LWMC further said that pick-ups and other vehicles would be hired on a temporary basis two days before Eid to keep the city free from stench and for ensuring timely disposal of offals.

Camps would be set up in each union council two days prior to Eid. Special staff and machinery would be provided on Eid-ul-Adha in Wagha and Shalimar Town.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that even on this Eid-ul-Azha, full arrangements have been made to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens of Lahore which will be implemented with the best strategy. The city was being made zero waste in phases at town level for the success of the festival. She has also requested the citizens to take special care of cleanliness on this Eid and to cooperate with the LWMC staff and avoid littering.

Fifteen days prior to Eid, 1.5 million waste bags would be distributed at union council level and in cattle markets, she added.