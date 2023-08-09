LWMC prepares zero waste plan for I-Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a zero waste cleanliness plan for Independence Day as special staff has been appointed in this regard.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, said that operation teams were determined to maintain the beauty of city, and officers had been appointed to ensure the cleanliness at recreational places, parks, bus stands, major roads, intersections, and other important places across the city.

He added that, along with the washing of all the main and central roads, the scraping and washing process was also going on at the center dividers and roadsides.

Further, it has been decided to take strict action against shopkeepers who throw garbage on the center dividers.

According to LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, the zero waste operation of LWMC was continues across the city in view of the Independence Day celebrations. With thehelp of more than 30 workers and 05 cleaning vehicles, a special cleaning operationwas carried out in Allama Town, to make the area zero waste.