Open Menu

LWMC Prepares Zero Waste Plan For I-Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LWMC prepares zero waste plan for I-Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a zero waste cleanliness plan for Independence Day as special staff has been appointed in this regard.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, said that operation teams were determined to maintain the beauty of city, and officers had been appointed to ensure the cleanliness at recreational places, parks, bus stands, major roads, intersections, and other important places across the city.

He added that, along with the washing of all the main and central roads, the scraping and washing process was also going on at the center dividers and roadsides.

Further, it has been decided to take strict action against shopkeepers who throw garbage on the center dividers.

According to LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, the zero waste operation of LWMC was continues across the city in view of the Independence Day celebrations. With thehelp of more than 30 workers and 05 cleaning vehicles, a special cleaning operationwas carried out in Allama Town, to make the area zero waste.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles Independence All

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

42 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

51 minutes ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

1 hour ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

5 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

6 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan