LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In a concerted effort to maintain cleanliness and uphold environmental standards in Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the Safe Cities Authority (SCA) have forged a collaborative partnership.

This initiative aims to leverage modern technology and operational synergy to combat waste management challenges across the city.

This initiative was discussed during a recent visit by a delegation led by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din to the Safe Cities Authority headquarters. During the visit, the delegation met with Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze and Chief Admin Officer Shoaib Mehmood, discussing the pivotal role of safe and smart city concepts in ensuring a clean environment. CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that the integration of safe city cameras will facilitate immediate cleaning actions upon waste detection, enhancing the efficiency of waste management operations.

CEO Babar Sahib Din further emphasised the benefits of Safe City Cameras, noting that they play a vital role in promoting self-accountability, monitoring duties, and enabling prompt actions to maintain cleanliness. He highlighted the instrumental role of safe city cameras in ensuring a clean city environment. Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze reiterated the Safe Cities Authority's commitment to supporting all departments in environmental conservation efforts. He highlighted the authority's role in providing crucial support to enhance the city's environmental sustainability.