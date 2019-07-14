UrduPoint.com
LWMC Put On High Alert For More Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

LWMC put on high alert for more rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has put its all workforce on high alert under a comprehensive plan in the wake of monsoon season and dedicated special resources to avoid any untoward situation during more rains.

Following the strategy, LWMC workers soon after the rain on Sunday early morning deputed at designated 88 choking points responded quickly during rain by timely lifting of waste. Turk contractors also ensured deployment of all their resources, workers and machinery in field during rains.

Meanwhile, LWMC staff with the coordination of WASA officials performed the desired task in storm water areas.

According to a spokesperson of LWMC, an emergency control room has also been established at LWMC Head office, which will remain functional round the clock for close coordination with field staff.

Weather alerts in coordination with regional Metrological department will be disseminated through control room.

The LWMC will support and facilitate WASA during whole monsoon season and depute its staff in Wasa control room for smooth execution of assigned tasks. LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir has already issued instructions that all officials should remain in field and act according to the plan.

LWMC Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik stated that for smooth flow of rain water,as many as 792 additional workers have been deputed on 88 designated choking points in 3 shifts.

He also added that company is taking all possible measures to resolve public complaints received on 1139.

