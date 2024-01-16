LWMC registers 110 FIRs, issues 254 challans for waste burning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), intensifying its efforts to combat air pollution in the city, registered 110 FIRs and issued 254 challans against individuals responsible for burning garbage.

According to a spokesperson for the company, under the directives of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the LWMC Enforcement Wing conducted operations across the city. A 15-day report from the Enforcement Wing revealed a robust response, with over 110 FIRs registered against individuals responsible for burning garbage and causing smog. Additionally, 254 challans, totaling more than Rs600,000, were issued for the crime of setting fire to garbage.

CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized the ongoing operations under the Local Government Act and Section 188, specifically enacted to combat smog.

LWMC cleaning teams have been strategically deployed in all three shifts at city entrances and exits. Furthermore, anti-smog squads are also actively engaged in scraping and washing processes in areas with a high Air Quality Index (AQI). CEO Babar Sahib Din reiterated the commitment to relentless action against those responsible for burning garbage, urging citizens to support LWMC's efforts and refrain from burning waste. Citizens are encouraged to report cases of waste burning on LWMC helpline 1139 or through social media channels.