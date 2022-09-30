UrduPoint.com

LWMC Removed 91,586 Tons Of Solid Waste In 15 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) successfully completed 15-day cleanliness operation in connection with the 'Shining & Green Lahore' campaign and removed more than 91,586 tons of solid waste from the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) successfully completed 15-day cleanliness operation in connection with the 'Shining & Green Lahore' campaign and removed more than 91,586 tons of solid waste from the city.

According to the LWMC sources here on Friday, the purpose of conducting the zero waste operation was to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangement in every area of the city. The zero waste operation had been conducted in phases in all nine towns of the provincial capital.

During the operation LWMC had made exemplary cleanliness arrangements outside all mosques, churches, graveyards, public and private hospitals, commercials markets, parks, main roads, public offices and other places of the city. From Sept 15 to 30, 9 towns of Lahore had been made waste free and 7,807 tons of waste had been lifted from Gulberg Town, 1718 tons from Samnabad Town, 19251 tons from Allama Iqbal Town, 8358 tons from Nishter Town, 7828 tons from Data Ganj Baksh Town, 4374 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town, 9318 tons from Ravi Town, 5990 tons from Shalimar Town, Tons from 8080 Wahga Town whereas collectively more than 10,000 tons of waste had been lifted from ring road and private societies.

According to the plan, 15 open plots had been cleared in Gulberg town while 14 open plots in Data Ganj Bakhsh town.

14 open plots had been cleared in Aziz Bhatti Town, 175 in Allama Iqbal Town, 134 in Nishtar Town, 80 in Ravi town and 18 in Samanabad,49 open plots in Shalimar town and 20 open plots in Wagha town had been cleared during zero waste operation.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that ensuring cleanliness was the topmost priority of the company and department and all possible measures had been made to do so. She said that special cleanliness activities would remain continue in the city.

