LWMC Removes 2000-ton Solid Waste From Drain

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), removed over 2000 tons of solid waste from Shanghai drain here.

According to a spokesperson, the LWMC deployed additional workforce and staff including 25 sanitary workers, four dumpers and excavator near Shanghai Road for conducting the operation. The special operation was launched on Feb 11, 2023, and it continued till proper cleaning of the drain. Spokesperson said 70-75 tons of solid waste was removed on daily basis from the drain.

The LWMC enforcement team also issued over 50 notices and 20 challans worth Rs 36,000 over illegal dumping of waste in drain. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din said that the department was alert for providing cleanliness facilities to dwellers of Lahore. He added that all the drains of Lahore would be cleared in collaboration with WASA. The clearing of drains is as important as the cleaning of our home, streets or main roads, he added.

