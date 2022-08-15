LWMC removes 6,150 tons of waste from nine towns of city

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has carried out cleanliness operation in nine towns of the city on conclusion of ceremonies held in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has carried out cleanliness operation in nine towns of the city on conclusion of ceremonies held in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, during last 24 hours 6,150 tonnes of waste was removed from 9 towns of Lahore.

Sources said that special waste collection has been carried out to maintain the honour of buntings and other decorative material with national flag printed on it.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that the company is utilizing all its resources to ensure neat and clean environment in the provincial capital.

She said that all temporary waste collection point are being cleared on daily basis.