LWMC removes more than 63000 tons of waste from city in last ten days

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in last ten days lifted more than 63,000 tons of waste from the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in last ten days lifted more than 63,000 tons of waste from the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, the company's phase wise cleanliness operation in nine towns was ongoing.

LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to special cleanliness drive in Valencia workshop and Nishtar town. He also checked the vehicles and presence of staff in the field.

Deputy CEO also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in WAPDA town, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Qainchi and other areas.

Strict monitoring was being ensured for proper working of staff during three shifts, sources added.

Citizens should contact on LWMC helpline 1139 for lodging their complaints.

