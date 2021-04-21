UrduPoint.com
LWMC Resumes Cleanliness Operation, Lifts Over 6000 Tons Of Waste

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:10 PM

LWMC resumes cleanliness operation, lifts over 6000 tons of waste

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Wednesday restarted its cleanliness operation in those areas which were seized by protesters near Samanabad and its surroundings in recent days.

The spokesperson of LWMC said that thousands of tons garbage has been lifted during cleanliness operation resumed in these areas. Due to blockage of the roads, operation vehicles had been facing difficulty for lifting garbage. He also said that a very successful operation is being conducted in the areas of Samanabad, Ichhra, Iqbal Town, Chauburji and its surroundings.

Now the cleanliness operation has been resumed as per routine and LWMC lifted more than 6000 tons of waste from every nook and corner of the city, he added. Soon all the points will be cleared after the successful completion of zero waste operation.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the department and can always use LWMC helpline 1139 or Clean Lahore mobile application, he added.

