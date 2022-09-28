LWMC sacks 83 employees over long absence

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday dismissed 83 employees over long absence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday dismissed 83 employees over long absence.

According to LWMC spokesperson here, the department has issued a notification to dismiss 83 absent employees including 71 sanitary workers, seven drivers, and five technical staff members from workshops.

During the last three months 259 long-term absent employees have been terminated from the service on unauthorized leaves.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that the organization was striving to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens, adding that unauthorized leaves disrupted service delivery and the best service delivery was only possible with 100 percent attendance.

She said that as per company policy, 30 days of continuous absence would result in termination of service. "Hardworking and honest workers are a valuable asset of LWMC so all officers and workers should avoid unauthorized leave", she added.

Rafia Haider urged the people to immediately report to the LWMC Helpline 1139 if LWMC staff was not present in any area or constantly absent. For further sanitation related complaints citizens must use the helpline and social media.