LWMC Saves Rs 335m In Cleanliness Contracts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company ( LWMC ) saved Rs 335 million under the new cleanliness agreements with private contractors.

According to a spokesman, the LWMC with an aim to provide better cleanliness facilities to the citizens , signed an agreement with local contractors for a period of 3 to 6 months, saving heavy amounts.

He added that the LWMC started the bidding process for cleanliness in 9 towns of the city with an estimated cost of Rs 2,653 million whereas the company received bids less amounting to the estimated price.

The spokesman said that 12 companies participated in the bidding process out of which 6 were qualified on the basis of technical specifications.

The spokesman said that no firm qualified for Allama Iqbal Town and Gulberg Town on technical grounds.

