LWMC saves Rs 514 mln in waste collection contracts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) saved Rs 514 millions in terms of open bidding of the contracts for secondary waste collection.

This was told to the participants of the 121st meeting of board of Directors held at LWMC head office on Wednesday.

LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan presided over the meeting while CEO LWMC Rafia Haider along with other BoD members attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed administrative matters, recruitments and projects of LWMC.

The Board unanimously approved the recruitment of Chief Financial Officer, GM Resource and additional drivers for 965 new operational vehicles.

LWMC Board also decided that no additional time will be given for delivery of new vehicles.

Chairman LWMC Amjad Ali Awan said that at present the company was managing the waste of the city on one third of the budget as compared to the past. He appreciated the department for saving Rs. 514 million in terms of secondary waste contract. He further said that the company was fulfilling its operational responsibilities within the existing resources and in the next few months the waste to energy projects. He added that the compost plant will also be made operational very soon.