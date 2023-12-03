LWMC says efforts on to make Lahore smog-free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is actively engaged to transform provincial capital into a smog-free city.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, under the leadership of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, mechanical sweeping and washing process on the city's main roads was being carried out round-the-clock in three shifts.

On the CEO Babar Sahib Din's orders, the hours for the essential operations had been extended to enhance their effectiveness, sources added. The meticulous cleaning activities covers 944 major and minor roads in Lahore, ensuring a comprehensive approach to combating pollution.

The CEO emphasized continuity of container clearance throughout the city even on Sundays. Special washing activities were being conducted at key locations like Kalma Chowk, Liberty Chowk, Gulberg Main Boulevard, and Siddique Trade Center. Sahib Din highlighted the significance of maintaining cleanliness on pedestrian bridges and roadside footpaths and added that sanitary workers operate in three shifts at city entrances and exits along with scraping and water sprinkling to enhance cleanliness standards.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with LWMC staff as collective commitment was highly important for creating a healthier and more beautiful environment in Lahore.