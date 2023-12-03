Open Menu

LWMC Says Efforts On To Make Lahore Smog-free

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 08:20 PM

LWMC says efforts on to make Lahore smog-free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is actively engaged to transform provincial capital into a smog-free city.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, under the leadership of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, mechanical sweeping and washing process on the city's main roads was being carried out round-the-clock in three shifts.

On the CEO Babar Sahib Din's orders, the hours for the essential operations had been extended to enhance their effectiveness, sources added. The meticulous cleaning activities covers 944 major and minor roads in Lahore, ensuring a comprehensive approach to combating pollution.

The CEO emphasized continuity of container clearance throughout the city even on Sundays. Special washing activities were being conducted at key locations like Kalma Chowk, Liberty Chowk, Gulberg Main Boulevard, and Siddique Trade Center. Sahib Din highlighted the significance of maintaining cleanliness on pedestrian bridges and roadside footpaths and added that sanitary workers operate in three shifts at city entrances and exits along with scraping and water sprinkling to enhance cleanliness standards.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with LWMC staff as collective commitment was highly important for creating a healthier and more beautiful environment in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Company Gulberg Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

21 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

21 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

21 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

21 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

21 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

21 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

21 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

21 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

22 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan