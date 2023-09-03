Open Menu

LWMC Says Ensuring Cleanliness During Asia Cup Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 10:00 PM

LWMC says ensuring cleanliness during Asia Cup matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring top-notch cleanliness arrangements for the matches at Gaddafi Stadium during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, Gaddafi Stadium had been declared a Zero Waste Zone, and cricket enthusiasts found littering within the stadium premises would face a fine of Rs 100.

Following the LWMC's working plan, cleanliness teams had completed comprehensive sanitation within the confines of Gaddafi stadium.

LWMC spokesman Umar Chaudhry said that 4 mechanical washers, 5 mini-dumpers, and one compactor were being used for washing and sweeping the stadium.

All resources were being utilized to provide a clean environment to cricket lovers. Cricket fans were urged to cooperate and maintain cleanliness during the matches. They were advised to dispose of food and beverage items in designated bins or hand them over to the cleaning staff.

The LWMC was committed to ensure� clean and pleasant experience for cricket enthusiasts throughout the Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Company Fine Sunday Asia Love

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

1 hour ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

1 hour ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

4 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

4 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

4 hours ago
Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

5 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

6 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

7 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

7 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan