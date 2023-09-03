LWMC says ensuring cleanliness during Asia Cup matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring top-notch cleanliness arrangements for the matches at Gaddafi Stadium during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, Gaddafi Stadium had been declared a Zero Waste Zone, and cricket enthusiasts found littering within the stadium premises would face a fine of Rs 100.

Following the LWMC's working plan, cleanliness teams had completed comprehensive sanitation within the confines of Gaddafi stadium.

LWMC spokesman Umar Chaudhry said that 4 mechanical washers, 5 mini-dumpers, and one compactor were being used for washing and sweeping the stadium.

All resources were being utilized to provide a clean environment to cricket lovers. Cricket fans were urged to cooperate and maintain cleanliness during the matches. They were advised to dispose of food and beverage items in designated bins or hand them over to the cleaning staff.

The LWMC was committed to ensure� clean and pleasant experience for cricket enthusiasts throughout the Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore.