LWMC Says Making All Efforts For Disposal Of Waste On Daily Basis

Published October 14, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking extra measures for proper disposal of waste on daily basis and to provide a clean environment to citizens.

An important meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Munir Hussain Chopra. The meeting urged to make extra efforts for a better and smooth cleanliness operation in the provincial capital.

Officials of the operations department and fleet managers participated in the meeting.

A new strategy had been formulated to improve efficiency of operational vehicles, LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry said adding that all resources were being utilised to make the city neat and clean. Route plans of the operational vehicles had been updated to achieve better results, he added.

The LWMC CEO said that according to the new plan, the MIS department would submit the monitoring report of vehicle routes on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the drivers who would not follow their route.

Instructions had been issued to the fleet managers to ensure implementation of the new route plan.

The LWMC also conducted an awareness seminar at Government College of Technology, Lytton Road in connection with Clean Campus Ambassadors Programme.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry said that this year, a target had been set to make 50,000 students clean campus ambassadors. He said that students should play their role to keep their campus, home and city clean.

