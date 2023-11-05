Open Menu

LWMC Says Proper Cleanliness Ensured At Tableeghi Ijtema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

LWMC says proper cleanliness ensured at Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company said on Sunday it ensured the best cleanliness arrangements during the first phase of annual 'Tableeghi Ijtema' at Raiwind.

According to LWMC sources here, more than 200 workers and 10 vehicles had been engaged for ensuring cleanliness task.

Sources said that participants expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements while organisers of the Ijtema said that the LWMC ensured proper cleanliness arrangements at Ijtema every year.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din appreciated Raiwind Town Manager and other officers for showing good performance in maintaining cleanliness. He said special cleanliness operation would continue till November 13.

The first phase of the annual Ijtema concluded on Sunday, while the second phase would continue from November 9 to 12.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Company Vehicles November Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

12 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

19 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

22 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

22 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

22 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

22 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

22 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

22 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan