LWMC Says Zero Waste Drive Vigorously Under Way In City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in the last five days, lifted 25,000 tons of waste from different parts of the city under its ongoing zero waste drive.

According to the LWMC sources here on Thursday, the company's Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar said that providing a clean environment to Lahorites was the first priority of the LWMC.

In view of the ongoing zero waste campaign, rickshaw tippers had been included in the fleet of Nishtar Town as with the help of rickshaws, cleaning arrangements were being ensured in the narrow streets, he maintained.

Ali Anan Qamar visited Kareem Block Market, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Wahdat Road and Bhekewal Mor and various areas of Iqbal Town and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

In case of any complaint, citizens could dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use social media platforms, he added.

