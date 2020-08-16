LWMC staff directed to stay in field till disposal of total sold waste

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain Sunday directed the employees of the company to stay in the field till successful completion of the ongoing 'Zero Waste Operation' in the provincial capital.

According to the LWMC sources here, the operation was going on in all areas of the city without any discrimination. The MD said that negligence would not be tolerated at all.

He said that it was top priority of the LWMC to ensure neat and clean environment in the city and people must cooperate with the company in this regard.

The MD and other officers of the company are personally monitoring the operation whereas Shahzaib Husnain had directed the relevant staff to complete the operation by Sunday night.