LWMC staff working in three shifts to maintain neat, clean environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the city even during night shift.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, as per the instructions of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar, mechanical sweeping and washing was being conducted across the city in the night shift while cleaning of the commercial markets was also being ensured.

Along with the cleaning of roads across the city, special washing and cleaning of pedestrian bridges was also being carried out.

More than 300 workers and 90 vehicles had been deputed for night shift operation.

To maintain the beauty of the city and to provide a clean environment to the citizens in the early morning, LWMC was conducting cleaning operations in three shifts, sources added.

LWMC's hardworking staff and cleaning vehicles were engaged in performing their duties in all areas.