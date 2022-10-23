UrduPoint.com

LWMC Staff Working In Three Shifts To Maintain Neat, Clean Environment

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 07:50 PM

LWMC staff working in three shifts to maintain neat, clean environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the city even during night shift.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, as per the instructions of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar, mechanical sweeping and washing was being conducted across the city in the night shift while cleaning of the commercial markets was also being ensured.

Along with the cleaning of roads across the city, special washing and cleaning of pedestrian bridges was also being carried out.

More than 300 workers and 90 vehicles had been deputed for night shift operation.

To maintain the beauty of the city and to provide a clean environment to the citizens in the early morning, LWMC was conducting cleaning operations in three shifts, sources added.

LWMC's hardworking staff and cleaning vehicles were engaged in performing their duties in all areas.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles Sunday Market All Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.